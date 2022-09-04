The Netherlands has a relatively stable economy that attracts a lot of foreign investment thanks to favourable tax conditions. The country also has a diverse, well-educated population, with nearly 24% of the population being foreign or ethnic minorities.

To get a job there, you need to do more than just translate your resume to apply for employment in the Netherlands. You must be aware of the requirements for foreign employees (such as Dutch visa policies and work permits), the state of the labour market, and how and where to discover Dutch jobs if you want to work in the Netherlands.

Nairametrics has put together a guide on the labour market, career opportunities, work visa requirements and work cultures to guide you on how to take advantage of the opportunities the Netherlands has to offer.

Labour market in the Netherlands

There are numerous job opportunities for ex-pats in the Netherlands in the form of international and multinational corporations. Dutch internationals include; Royal Dutch Shell, Philips, ING Group, Unilever, and Heineken.

In December 2019, the unemployment rate was 3.2%, one of the lowest in the EU. In fact, this is significantly lower than the EU average of 6.2%.

The Netherlands has a number of thriving and expanding job sectors. Agriculture and food, creative industries, chemicals, energy, information technology, health and life sciences, logistics, and the service industry are among them.

Work visas in the Netherlands

If you’re from outside the EU, your employer will typically need a work permit (tewerkstellingsvergunning or TWV) for you, and you must also hold a residence permit.

Most employees will qualify for the single work and residence permit in the Netherlands, although some categories, such as seasonal workers and students need separate work and residence permits. Holders of the EU Blue Card need only residence permits but not work permits.

Language requirements to work in the Netherlands

English is the main business language in many companies and you may end up working for a large international company. However, speaking Dutch is an advantage to working for smaller companies and to be able to participate in meetings. Those able to speak French, German or Dutch are always sought after for employment.

Qualifications to work

A bachelor’s degree is needed for work in the Netherlands. Nuffic, the organisation for international co-operation in education) will determine if your qualification is recognized.

Before moving to the Netherlands, make sure you bring your certificates and employer testimonials for interviews.

Job vacancies in the Netherlands

Due to the high demand for highly trained professionals in the Netherlands, there is a quick immigration process to allow them entry. Additional tax advantages (the 30% tax ruling) are available to some international employees.

The vacancies are mainly for professionals such as technical experts, sales, marketing, and customer service professionals as well as engineers, IT specialists, financial professionals, and those with a background in finance.

Professionals in the fields of interim management, tax, healthcare, and education are also in high demand. Check out Linkedin, Top jobs and Expatica.



Salaries in the Netherlands

The average net monthly wage in the Netherlands is just over €2,341 per month, according to Numbeo. Starting pay for various positions is listed on the income and salary website Gemiddeld Inkomen.

The highest beginning salary per month is in the fields of dentistry (€4,000) and pharmacy (€3,300). Dance and music (€1,200) and visual art and design (€1,300) have the lowest beginning salary for skilled employment.

Out of all EU nations, the Netherlands ranks relatively strongly in terms of average salaries. According to statistics, the Netherlands has the fifth-highest labour costs in Europe, more than 25% higher than the EU average.

Age-related changes to the minimum wage are made in the Netherlands every two years. For people who are 21 and older, the current minimum monthly salary for full-time work is €1,653.60.

Work culture in the Netherlands

The typical work week for the Dutch is 36 to 40 hours, occasionally broken up into just four days. The work environment is generally very well organized within organizations with the majority of work done between the regular working hours of 9 am and 5 pm, while shift work and working outside of those hours are also frequent. Employees are not often asked to work overtime unless they are in management.

The workplace in the Netherlands reflects the generally egalitarian nature of Dutch society. Practically, Dutch businesses typically have horizontal organizational structures and adhere to step-by-step strategies.

Labour laws and rights in the Netherlands

The labour laws in the Netherlands are quite extensive and tend to favour the employee, particularly when it comes to dismissal. An employee’s contract will include all details of the contract, such as the length of the contract, employee rights, and working conditions.

Tax and social security numbers

You will also need a Citizen Service Number (burgerservicenummer or BSN) before you start work in the Netherlands. Everyone needs this personal tax and social security number, and you get it when you register at the city hall on your arrival.

In general, the country is open for foreign nationals so it’s best to start your research early to secure suitable jobs and try to understudy the business and corporate terrain.