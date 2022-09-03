The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has stated that it has initiated processes to appeal the acquittal of a former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang.

The EFCC made this known In a press statement posted on the Commission’s verified Twitter handle and signed by Mr Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity.

It would be recalled that Justice Christy Dabup of the Plateau State High Court on Friday discharged and acquitted Mr Jang of the N6.3 billion corruption charges against him.

What EFCC is saying

Not satisfied with the judgment of the court, the EFCC said it will immediately challenge the decision of the lower court before the court of Appeal.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to the Friday, September 2, 2022 judgment of Justice C. L. Dabup of the Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos, discharging and acquitting a former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah David Jang and a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, OSSG, Yusuf Pam, of the seventeen-count charges bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of Plateau State funds to the tune of N6.3 billion.

“The Commission has initiated processes for an Appeal immediately,” The statement reads.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had previously reported that the judge discharged and acquitted Mr Jang alongside a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Plateau state government, Yusuf Pam.

The duo were arraigned in 2018 but both pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against them by EFCC

While Mr Pam was accused of using his office for personal enrichment to the tune of N11.5 million, Mr Jang was accused of pocketing N2 billion released by the CBN for disbursement to small and medium enterprises in the State.