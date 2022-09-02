A Plateau State High Court has discharged and acquitted a former Governor of the state, Jonah Jang, of the N6.3 billion corruption charges against him.

Mr Jang was being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Plateau state government, Yusuf Pam.

on July 14, 2022, both the prosecution and defence counsel had adopted their final written addresses and today was slated for judgement.

Justice Christy Dabup in her judgement on Friday discharged and acquitted the former Governor and Mr Pam of the charges proffered against them by the EFCC

Back story

In March 2018, Mr Jang was first arraigned before Justice Daniel Longji, on a 12-count charge bordering on misappropriation of state funds to the tune of N6.3billion before leaving office in 2015.

Upon arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him leading to the commencement of trial.

In December 2019, the case started afresh before justice Christy following the retirement of Justice Daniel.

The EFCC accused Mr Jang of pocketing N2 billion released by the CBN for disbursement to small and medium enterprises in the State under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Funds, MSMEDF, just a month before the expiration of his tenure in April 2015.

According to EFCC he also abused his office as governor by collecting money the sum of N4.3billion from the state coffers through Mr Pam, the cashier of the office of the Secretary to the State Government,

Mr Pam was accused of using his office for personal enrichment to the tune of N11.5 million and was arraigned alongside Mr Jang but also pleaded not guilty.

Mr Jang’s counsel, Mike Ozekhome, (SAN) had argued that the case lacked merit and that the prosecution did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. He, therefore, urged the court to discharge and acquit his client.

Prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), however, urged the court to consider the evidence of all the fourteen (14) witnesses that had been presented. He said the required proof is not “proof beyond all shadow of doubt”.

Mr Pam had alleged that his statements made to the Investigating Police Officer and prosecution witness when he was arrested by the EFCC were made under duress.

The presiding judge, Justice Dabup upheld the submissions of the defence counsel that Mr Pam was harassed and made to offer his statements under duress.

She held that the EFCC did not comply with the mode of taking statements, as provided in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of Plateau State 2015.

Dissatisfied with the ruling of the court, the EFCC in the exercise of its right of Appeal vowed to challenge the decision of the lower court before the appellate court.

At the last adjourned date, Mr Jacobs told the court of a pending motion seeking leave to appeal the ruling made by the court. He prayed the court to allow the adoption of the two pending motions.

What you should know

Mr Jang was the Governor of Plateau State from 2007 to 2015.

A served as a Senator representing Plateau-North Senatorial District from In 2015 to 2019.

He was the chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum from 2013-2015

