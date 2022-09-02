The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion at the Ogun State bound lane at Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

This followed the commencement of repairs of damaged expansion joints along the Berger-OPIC axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by the Federal Ministry of Works on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who stated that 3 expansion joints along the expressway would be repaired to prevent accidents and vehicular damage.

Oladeinde assured that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) to provide adequate diversion and effective traffic management systems during the repair works.

The commissioner, who advised the general public to drive with caution along the route during the period of repairs, emphasised the need for patience and understanding of motorists, just as he promised that interventions will be put in place to minimise traffic congestion.

He said, “Commuters are encouraged to comply with traffic laws and regulations to prevent gridlock and ensure free flow of traffic while the repair works last. Traffic officers will be stationed at strategic locations along the axis to prevent gridlock.’’

What you should know

The ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway has been in the limelight recently as commuters on that axis have expressed frustrations and nightmares they have been facing over the gridlock they have been experiencing over the past few days due to bad portions around Kara market and the ongoing reconstruction within the area.

However, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing apologised to road users for the inconveniences they suffer due to the traffic gridlock on that axis and promised to make necessary improvements in the traffic management system on the road to alleviate the suffering of the road users.

The Federal Government had earlier in an update on the current gridlock being experienced around the Berger-OPIC axis along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway said that the contractor should close all illegal road diversions.