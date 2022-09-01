The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He was arrested at the Muritala Muhammad Airport, Lagos State on Thursday following alleged financial crimes allegations, according to Punch newspapers.

Oluomo was arrested after failing to honour several invitations by the anti-graft agency.

According to reports, he was accused of forging signatures for financial documents of the assembly.

More details later…

