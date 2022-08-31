Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) ended the last trading day of August with a gain of N105 billion in market capitalization as bulls regained their grip on the local stock exchange following gains recorded by blue chip firms.

Following positive sentiment, the stock exchange recorded 20 gainers led by Guinness Nigeria Plc against 12 losers led by CHI Plc to close the market breadth positive.

Consequently, the All-Share Index appreciated by 193.82 basis points or 0.39% to close at 49,836.51 index points as against 49,642.69 recorded in the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew by N105 billion from N26.8775 trillion the previous day, to N26.880 trillion as market sentiment returned to the positive territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 367.34 million shares exchanged in 3,725 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

Banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 197.50 million shares exchanged by investors in 801 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Sterling Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc.

Also, premium sub-sector was boosted by the activities in the shares of UBA Plc and Access Bank Plc followed by a turnover of 90.77 million shares in 1,101 deals.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,836.51 points

Previous ASI: 49,642.69 points

% Day Change: 0.39%

% Y-t-D: 16.66%

Market Cap (N): 26.880 trillion

Volume: 367.34 million

Value (N): 3.237 billion

Deals: 3,725

NGX Top ASI gainers

GUINNESS up +9.88% to close at N87.90

CAVERTON up +9.62% to close at N1.14

TRANSCORP up +8.65% to close at N8.65

ACADEMY up +2.97% to close at N2.08

NGX up +6.43% to close at N22.35

NGX Top ASI losers

CHI down – 7.69% to close at N0.60

UNILEVER down – 7.22% to close at N12.20

SOVERIGN down –7.14% to close at N0.26

UPDCREDIT down –7.04% to close at N30.30

JAIZ down – 4.44% to close at N0.86