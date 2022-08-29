Lagos, Nigeria, 24th August 2022 – Olam Agri, a leading agribusiness in food, feed, and fibre, has appointed Ashish Pande as the new Country Head of Olam Agri in Nigeria, effective 23rd August 2022.

Ashish has been instrumental in establishing Olam Agri’s animal feed business, successfully integrating the acquired Dangote Flour Mills, setting up Crown Flour Mills’ extensive fleet operations, and overall leading a successful wheat milling business in Nigeria. He will lead Olam Agri to its next stage of growth in the country which is an important market for the company globally.

Under Ashish’s leadership, the flour milling business unit of Olam Agri, Crown Flour Mill Limited’s immense contribution to national productivity was recently recognised by the Nigerian government and awarded the Presidential “Productivity Order of Merit Award” by H.E. Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

Ashish has more than 22 years of experience in Food & Beverage across three continents. Ashish is an Engineer with a master’s degree in Business Administration.

News continues after this ad

About Olam Agri

Olam Agri is a market leading, differentiated food, feed and fibre agri-business with a global origination footprint, processing capabilities and deep understanding of market needs built over 33 years. With a strong presence in high-growth emerging markets and products across grains & oilseeds, animal feed & protein, rice, edible oils, specialty grains & seeds, cotton, wood products, rubber and commodity financial services, Olam Agri is at the heart of global food and agri-trade flows with more than 40 million MT in volume traded annually. Focused on transforming food, feed and fibre for a more sustainable future, it aims at creating value for customers, enable farming communities to prosper sustainably and strive for a food-secure future. Olam Agri is a fully owned subsidiary of Olam Group.

News continues after this ad

For more information and to subscribe to our news alerts, please visit https://www.olamagri.com/