Couteville Business Solutions Plc is an ISO 9001:2015 certified e-business solutions and advisory company and the first in its sector to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), with shareholders’ funds in excess of $8 million. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Lagos.

Its principal focus is the development of e-business solutions for process re-engineering in all sectors and the business is supported by a Board of Directors, and technical domestic and international alliances.

The company is the patent owner of the AutoReg ™ Business Solutions Platform.

It has grown to be in 18 states in Nigeria, and is also operational in the Caribbean Island (Jamaica). So far the company has deployed over 500 projects and has served 20 million plus people globally.

Industry

Courteville operates in the IT services and consulting sector which is one that keeps growing in leaps and bounds. One of the major drivers of this digital economy is e-commerce which has actualized and many business ideas. There’s is no doubt that technology also simplifies business processes and improves micro and small to medium businesses.

Some of its competitors that provide ebusiness solutions and advisory services are: Nextzon e-business solution, Interswitch, Andersen consulting, 21st Century technology ltd and many other players in the space. Due to the growth of technology, there are many companies and startups operating in ebusiness and advisory services.

Solutions (Products)

Courteville’s capacity to innovate has led to its creation of various products. The solutions which are categorized into Egovernment, Ecommerce and SMEs, Website and Hosting and its other solutions. For example:

E-government

NAPAMS is a software solution designed and developed for the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC). The application mirrors but automates the routine registration processes currently carried out by NAFDAC officers and is designed to create an authentic database of all NAFDAC approved products.

NIID (The Nigerian Insurance Industry Database) solution is an extension of the AutoRegTM business tool which was designed to create a Central Insurance Database where details of all insurance policies issued by Insurance Companies registered on the platform are updated.

ReVxx is a web-based portal that innovatively and aggressively deepens and widens the entire revenue base collected by all tiers of Government. The technology automatically connects to client’s database in order to push necessary information into the ReVxx portal

E-commerce and SMES

Egole is an e-commerce site, as a platform for buyers and sellers

SMELite is a simple web-based and mobile responsive market hub and financial management portal for small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs). It also enables SMEs receive and manage financial services from commercial banks as well as provide a reporting platform

Staff planet solution is a Human Resource Management application built to capture and register all employee’s information and create an authentic database for the organization and automates daily HR processes.

The ISO Tracker application is a web base application designed to aid companies and corporate organizations in the proper storage of documents that contains information of an organization’s daily operations such as Minutes of meeting, job descriptions, Activity Reports and other relevant document required by Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON).

Website and Hosting

Hostbility

Web people

Other Solutions

HospiSuiteis an application built to automate the entire administrative and management processes in a hospital. The solution aims to reduce paperwork and promote efficiency in the day to day running of a hospital for medical and financial record keeping

The P-SEAMS is a custom-tailored school management online solution, designed to support any school operations in relation to the management of student’s life cycle and of the school itself.

The AutoReg Vehicle License is Courteville’s pioneer e-business solutions project. It automates the vehicle license registration and renewal process for all vehicle owners within a state to register or renew their vehicle licenses without difficulty and in record time.

Board of Directors

Afam Edozie- Chairman4

Mr. Afam Edozie is the chairman of Courteville Business Solutions. He is an entrepreneur, venture capitalist and a marketing & strategy consultant with over 23 years’ experience.

Adebola Akindele- Group MD

Bola is a versatile business leader with over 35 years with skills in process re-engineering, automation and standardization, financial control, business strategy decision making and new market entry analysis, auditing and accounting. He has worked in an audit firm and various banks including the CBN.

Adewale Sonaike

BSc, MBS, ACIB with marketing and business development skills with over 18 years banking experience. Experience includes Public sector marketing, commercial and corporate banking.

Oye Ogundele

Irunna Ejibe

Femi Adekoya

Ladi Sambo

And many others in its management team including its 55-100 employees.

Regulators

Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is an agency of the Federal Government, which is saddled with the responsibility of developing and regulating Information Technology in Nigeria.

Achievements

Courteville Business Solutions Plc is the first in its sector to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE)

AutoReg ™ Vehicle License is Courteville’s pioneer e-business solutions project and is the first automated vehicle license registration process and renewal solution in Nigeria

The company is the biggest custodian of the largest database of records in Sub-Saharan Africa

The company won the E-government Infrastructure Services Provider of the year 2021 by the Nigerian Technology Awards in 2021

The MD has been able to create an employee-friendly work environment which made the company win the 2020/2021 Great Place to Work awards

The company also won the award of the Most Enterprising Tech company by the Nigeria Technology Award

Investor relations

On the Nigerian stock exchange, it has a market capitalization of 1.704 billion naira. The current share price of Courteville (’COURTVILLE’) is NGN 0.48. It began the year with a share price of 0.38 NGN and has since gained 26.3% on that price valuation, ranking it 24th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Its 2022 financial record is not publicly available.