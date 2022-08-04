The NGX closed on a flat note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 3 basis points.

The NGX ASI depreciated by 0.03% to close at 50,582.30 points. In the same vein, market capitalization declined by N6 billion to close at N27.28 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 18.41%. The stock market has advanced by 7,865.86 base points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as PZ led 24 gainers, and 16 Losers topped by MULTIVERSE at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 50,582.3 points

Previous ASI: 50,594.97 points

% Day Change: 0.03%

% Y-t-D: 18.41%

Market Cap (N): 27.28 trillion

Volume: 130,445,209

Value (N): 1.62 billion

Deals: 3,993

NGX Top ASI gainers

PZ up +10.00% to close at N9.35

HONYFLOUR up +9.64% to close at N2.73

STANBIC up +9.15% to close at N31.00

WAPIC up +8.11% to close at N0.40

REGALINS up +8.00% to close at N0.27

NGX Top ASI losers

MULTIVERSE down – 10.00% to close at N1.71

LASACO down – 7.07% to close at N0.92

FTNCOCOA down – 6.25% to close at N0.30

BUACEMENT down – 4.51% to close at N58.25

UNITYBNK down – 4.44% to close at N0.43

Top 3 by Volume

AIICO – 16,317,522

TRANSCORP – 11,154,685

ACCESSCORP – 9,737,008

Top 3 by Value

MTNN – N 403,580,539.40

SEPLAT – N 145,721,321.20

ZENITHBANK – N 143,283,163.50