The Nigerian equities market closed bullish during the week as the All-Share Index grew by 0.63% in the week ended 26th August 2022. This is following the 0.59% decline recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 0.63% from 49,661.87 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 49,682.15 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N26.80 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to a negative 1.37% and a year-to-date gain of 16.31%.

Equity market performance

A total of 914.443 million shares valued at N 15.263 billion were traded during the week across 18,021 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 823.005 million units of shares valued at N12.228 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 17,482 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 723.125 million shares valued at N5.209 billion traded in 9,122 deals; thereby contributing 79.08% and 34.13% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 51.097 million shares worth N4.668 billion in 2,610 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 36.089 million shares worth N72.383 billion in 527 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely – Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Access Holdings Plc accounted for 323.474 million shares worth N2.520 billion in 1,457 deals, contributing 39.30% and 20.61% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 11 indices finished lower, while 6 indexes appreciated with the exception of NGX ASeM Index and NGX Growth Index which remained unchanged.

TOP GAINERS

NEM INSURANCE up + 30.89% to close at N5.00

MBENEFITS up + 20.00% to close at N0.30

JAPAULGOLD up + 17.24 % to close at N0.34

MULTIVERSE up + 14.29% to close at N 2.40

HONYFLOUR up + 12.40 % to close at N2.72

TOP LOSERS

NNFM down – 12.79% to close at N7.50

FTNCOCOA down – 12.12% to close at N 0.29

ELLAHLAKES down – 10.00% to close at N3.60

FIDSON down – 9.80% to close at N9.11

VITAFOAM down – 9.78% to close at N 20.30

Summary

Twenty-seven (27) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than Twenty-one (21) equities in the previous week. Thirty-eight (38) equities depreciated in price lower than Forty- one (41) in the previous week, while ninety-one (91) equities remained unchanged lower than ninety-four (94) equities recorded in the previous week.