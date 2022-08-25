The Federal Executive Council has announced the approval of N9.1 billion as reimbursement for federal roads constructed by Kebbi and Taraba governments.

This was disclosed by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, during a briefing of State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Minister said this follows the President’s directive that there should be no more intervention by states on federal roads, but there were some that had been done before the life of this administration.

What the minister is saying

Fashola stated that the FEC approved N9.1 billion as reimbursement for federal roads constructed by Kebbi and Taraba governments.

“This follows the report and recommendation of a council committee set up by the president to respond to demands by state governments for refunds on intervention made previously before this administration on federal roads.

”So there were three states, Kebbi, Yobe and Taraba. I think on June 22, I reported that the claims for Yobe for N18.663 billion were approved.

”So today the council approved N6.706 billion for Kebbi state and N2.470 billion for Taraba state.

”An interesting thing to note about these reforms is that they relate to debts and obligations incurred by the previous administration before the life of this administration,” Fashola stated.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported last year that the Federal Government said that it reimbursed a total amount of N143 billion to 5 states for the construction works on some federal roads.

year that the Federal Government said that it reimbursed a total amount of N143 billion to 5 states for the construction works on some federal roads. The House of Representatives had approved the issuance of promissory notes worth N148.141 billion to 5 States of the federation as refund for federal road projects executed on behalf of the federal government. The states include Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo, Osun and Rivers.