A unique Porsche has sold for $3.6 million at a charity auction by RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction as part of Monterey Car Week in California. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to two charity organizations – Girls Inc., and USA for UNHCR.

In March of this year, the Pixar team that created the ‘Cars’ animated movie and Porsche announced a collaborative project was scheduled to be ready in a few months. The team included Jay Ward, who is the Creative Director of Franchise at Pixar, and Bob Pauley, who is the man that sketched a concept art for the Sally character.

The team also included Bonnie Hunt (the voice of Sally Carrera), Kjell Gruner (President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America), and Alexander Fabig and Boris Apenbrink – two outstanding members of Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur’s Sonderwunsch team.

The project was for Porsche to build a 911 inspired by Sally Carrera, a character from the franchise ‘Cars’ which is about anthropomorphic cars. It is called the 911 Sally Special.

What they are saying

According to Porsche’s press release, Dr. Sebastian Rudolph, the Vice President of Communications, Sustainability and Politics at Porsche AG said, “Vehicles need a face and a story. And the animated Pixar’s film ‘Cars’ has impressively done just that and brought cars to life on the big screen.

“The story conveys values such as friendship, love and mutual support – and in the middle of it all is a Porsche: ‘Sally Carrera’. Together with Pixar we have brought the spirit of Sally to life in a new way, not on the screen, but off the screen. With this one-off street legal 911, the ‘Sally Special’, which we are auctioning for charity, we want to help people who urgently need support, quite in keeping with the spirit of the film character.”

Boris Apenbrink, Director Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur vehicles said, “The project began in November of 2021 and took the team 10 months to properly bring the concept to reality. 911 Sally Special is based on the fastest and most agile variant of the 911 Carrera model line, the 911 Carrera GTS. The car is equipped with a manual gearbox, tapping into Sally Carrera’s passion for driving.”

What you should know about Porse 911 Sally Special

The lengths the team went to to make the 911 Sally unique are considerable. The car is painted in Sallybluemetallic, a custom paint that was hand-applied specifically for this project.

Sally Carrera’s Turbo-look rims were reinterpreted by Porsche designers in Weissach and manufactured especially for the 911 Sally Special.

The ‘five-arm design’ rim was adapted to the 20-/21-inch wheel dimensions of the current 911 generation and creates a visual link to the 911-Type 996 on which Sally Carrera is based.

In addition to the car, the auction also had a unique chronograph watch by Porsche design in collaboration with Pixar. The one-of-a-kind piece is powered by a COSC-certified Porsche Design WERK 01.100 movement.

The 911 Sally Special Chronograph was precision engineered and manufactured at Porsche’s own watchmaking facility in Solothurn, Switzerland and accompanied the car.