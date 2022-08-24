Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, has pioneered another exciting initiative, bringing together customers and senior company executives for a virtual interactive session – Chat with our Executive Management – to be held monthly.

The maiden edition of the innovative interactive meeting holds on Thursday, August 25, 2022, by 1pm.

The session will be hosted via Zoom, with the live feed also broadcast across Konga’s social media pages on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To be a part of the session, interested customers and other participants are expected to register with the link: https://form.typeform.com/to/ZYfukylG

Once successfully registered, a link to join the Zoom session will be automatically sent to the user via email.

Nick Imudia, Co-CEO, Konga Group, has extended an open invitation to all customers, urging them to join in the maiden edition on Thursday, adding that this will further raise the bar of service delivery and enrich the relationship between brand and customer.

‘‘Konga has a face. We were the first e-commerce company to combine the warmth and human touch of physical stores to the convenience and savvy of online shopping, but we are also taking it further by giving our customers the chance to interact with company leaders and become more familiar with the names and faces driving the business.

‘‘No doubt, this innovation will improve the connection between brand and customer, enabling us to serve them better. I hereby extend an open invitation to all to join us on Thursday. We look forward to hosting you online and to a warm and interesting session,’’ he stated.

Hosted on the last Thursday of each month, the interactive session affords customers, merchants and other stakeholders the opportunity of submitting questions to members of the Konga Executive Management team and receiving answers straight from the source, with the initiative bound to further close communication gaps, improve the company’s customer-centric nature, while also boosting the warm, physical touch that Konga is respected for.

Attendance is open to interested persons anywhere in the world, with prospective participants receiving a Zoom link to join the session after registering online here: https://form.typeform.com/to/ZYfukylG

Konga has built a strong reputation for stocking high-quality goods, cutting-edge technology, large inventory/warehousing capabilities, a fast-growing nationwide presence, accessibility, quick and responsive customer service approach and lightning-fast shipping, among a number of other impressive advantages.