The Canadian Government has promised to review some of its visa conditions so that Nigerians can assess Canada without difficulties.

This follows an appeal by the Federal Government through the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, that the Canadian Government should remove stringent conditions which prevent Nigerians from procuring its visa.

According to a statement from the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Interior, Afonja Ajibola, the assurance was given by the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, James Christoff, when he paid a courtesy visit to Aregbesola on Wednesday in Abuja.

Christoff said that his visit to the minister was to seek for bilateral cooperation with Nigeria in the areas of economy, security, technology, education and training of Immigration Service personnel.

The high commissioner said that the training of immigration personnel would ensure efficient border monitoring and enhance Nigeria’s security.

News continues after this ad

Why Canada should ease visa conditions

Aregbesola in his discussion with the high commissioner said that the easing of the visa conditions would boost investment and accelerate economic growth in both countries.

The minister also urged the Canadian Government to assist Nigeria with new technologies to ease the monitoring of Nigerian borders, high seas, land, railways and schools, adding that such technology would also facilitate quick response to security issues and enhance investments in Nigeria.

News continues after this ad

In his remark, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, said strengthening partnership and cooperation between Nigeria and Canada would enhance development in both nations, including areas of security.

What you should know

The Federal Government had in the past protested that the Canadian Government unfairly denies a lot of Nigerians including students, visas.

The Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada had at an event in 2020, said that he hoped that the issue would be addressed in the draft bilateral agreement, which both countries were then working on, for better treatment of Nigerians in that regard.

Canada has been a major relocation destination for Nigerians who are seeking for greener pastures and even students