Eno Ubi Otu, Director of Finance and Account, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was arrested on Wednesday, August 24, and is being questioned over the forensic audit report of the NDDC.

Mr Eno is alleged to have played a role in the diversion of over N25 billion tax remittances, according to ChannelsTV.

When contacted on the development, the EFCC spokesperson could neither be reached nor has there been any official statement from the Commission.

It would be recalled that the EFCC had in May 2022 grilled Nsima Ekere, a former managing director of the NDDC between 2017-2018.

More details coming soon…