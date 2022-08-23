The annual conference of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has been trending since yesterday, hitting over 36 thousand tweets as of this morning, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The reason is not farfetched as it is a gathering of the “Who is Who” in the legal profession in Nigeria.

The 62nd in the series, the conference has attracted much attention because it attracted big personalities including two presidential aspirants in the forthcoming elections in 2023.

Aspirants who graced the occasion included Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP). They were joined by Kashim Shettima, who is the running mate of the aspirant of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

The Conference

This year’s conference being held at the Eko Hotels in Lagos is planned to hold six plenaries. According to a schedule of programmes released by the NBA Technical Committee on Conference Planning, on Monday, the plenaries will be held over a three-day period from August 22 to 24.

The first plenary, which held on August 22, had Atiku and Obi weigh in on the burning issues in Nigeria that require urgent attention.

News continues after this ad

TCCP Chairman, Tobenna Erojikwe, said, “With the poor state of our economy, mounting insecurity, comatose education system, decaying infrastructure, persistent inter-ethnic crises and general high cost of living, the 2023 elections may be a watershed moment for Nigeria. This session will provide a platform for the key presidential candidates in the 2023 elections to give insights on their respective roadmaps for addressing Nigeria’s key challenges and leading Nigeria’s next democratic transition.”

Besides the A-list the event attracted, there was a major fashion faux pas by one of the dignitaries that has caused social media to go agog. Shettima, the former Governor of Borno State was dressed in a black suit and red tie, accompanied by a pair of gym shoes. His dress code has stirred reactions from social media users and has even resulted in a new challenge that could turn out as a major one among netizens.

News continues after this ad