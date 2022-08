Agriculture is critical for promoting growth and reducing poverty. It supports the livelihood of a significant portion of Nigeria’s population and is regarded as the largest employer of labor.

In this episode of the Coronation Merchant Bank podcast series, Chinwe Egwim and Ndidi Okonkwo-Nwuneli unpack the impact of the current macroeconomic environment as well as initiatives guaranteed to boost investments and profit maximization in the sector.

Listen here