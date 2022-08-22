Obtaining a fully funded scholarship in the United States in the absence of GRE, TOEFL/IELTS may seem like an impossible task. But it is only impossible without the necessary information to go about it.
The Covid 19 pandemic that hit the world a few years back can well be likened to a blessing in disguise in this case – because, the pandemic brought about restructuring in some university’s admission requirements.
In this respect, below are the universities that these waivers apply to.
Graduate Record Examinations (GRE)
This government-sanctioned test is a major prerequisite for some Master’s level universities in the United States. Listed below are universities that waive GRE.
- Purdue University
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- New-York University
- University of Minnesota
- University of Washington – Seattle
- Northeastern University
- Florida State University
- University of Southern Mississippi
- University of Wisconsin
- University of North Carolina
- Auburn University
- Texas A&M University
- University of New Hampshire
- University of Illinois
- George Mason University School of Business
- UC Davis Graduate School of Management
- Kent State University
- Loyola University of Business
- University of Memphis School of Public Health
- Carnegie Mellon University Heinz College.
IELTS/TOEFL
This English Proficiency test is also a very important prerequisite in getting fully-funded scholarships in the USA. However, if you have a Bachelor’s degree in English, then IELTS is not necessary.
If you do not, you can always request an English competence certification from your previous institution verifying you’ve studied in an English-speaking country.
List of universities that waive IELTS for international students
- California State University
- Rice University
- University of Dayton
- University of Iowa
- Drexel State University
- University of Texas
- University of New Orleans
- University of Delaware
- University of Colorado
- State University of New York
- University of Arkansas
Note that these aforelisted schools are open to international students who have graduated from a secondary school or university in which English is the primary mode of communication.
