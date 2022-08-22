Obtaining a fully funded scholarship in the United States in the absence of GRE, TOEFL/IELTS may seem like an impossible task. But it is only impossible without the necessary information to go about it.

The Covid 19 pandemic that hit the world a few years back can well be likened to a blessing in disguise in this case – because, the pandemic brought about restructuring in some university’s admission requirements.

In this respect, below are the universities that these waivers apply to.

Graduate Record Examinations (GRE)

This government-sanctioned test is a major prerequisite for some Master’s level universities in the United States. Listed below are universities that waive GRE.

Purdue University

Massachusetts Institute Of Technology

New-York University

University of Minnesota

University of Washington – Seattle

Northeastern University

Florida State University

University of Southern Mississippi

University of Wisconsin

University of North Carolina

Auburn University

Texas A&M University

University of New Hampshire

University of Illinois

George Mason University School of Business

UC Davis Graduate School of Management

Kent State University

Loyola University of Business

University of Memphis School of Public Health

Carnegie Mellon University Heinz College.

IELTS/TOEFL

This English Proficiency test is also a very important prerequisite in getting fully-funded scholarships in the USA. However, if you have a Bachelor’s degree in English, then IELTS is not necessary.

News continues after this ad

If you do not, you can always request an English competence certification from your previous institution verifying you’ve studied in an English-speaking country.

List of universities that waive IELTS for international students

California State University

Rice University

University of Dayton

University of Iowa

Drexel State University

University of Texas

University of New Orleans

University of Delaware

University of Colorado

State University of New York

University of Arkansas

Note that these aforelisted schools are open to international students who have graduated from a secondary school or university in which English is the primary mode of communication.

News continues after this ad