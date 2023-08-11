Test takers from Nigeria will need to pay N107,500 for their academic International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exams which will be effective from September 2023.

The British Council revealed this information in a statement seen by Nairametrics on Thursday which pertains to anyone aspiring to work or study in the United Kingdom regardless of their nationality where it is required to complete the IELTS exams as per UK regulations.

The current price stands between N80,000 and N90,000 in Nigeria.

What the statement reads

“ Dear valued Test Taker, we would like to inform you that effective from 1 September 2023, there will be a price increase for IELTS tests offered by the British Council.

“The new prices will be NGN 107,500 for IELTS Academic and IELTS General Training, NGN 116.000 for UK Visas and Immigration, and NGN 104,000 for Life Skills.

“The new prices are necessary to sustain the high-quality of standards for your testing experience.

About IELTS

IELTS is widely embraced globally by non-native English speakers and serves as evidence of their language proficiency.

It is a collaborative effort between the British Council, Cambridge English Language Assessment, and IDP Education Australia for those seeking educational opportunities, employment, or visa approvals in the UK, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand.