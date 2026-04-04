The African Union has opened applications for its 2026 Innovating Education in Africa (IEA) programme, offering grants of up to $50,000 to support scalable education solutions across the continent.

The initiative, announced by the AU’s Department of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, is to address long-standing gaps in Africa’s education and skills development systems.

Applications for the programme are open to innovators across AU Member States, with a submission deadline of April 30, 2026.

What they are saying

According to the AU, the programme comes at a time when Africa continues to face deep structural challenges in education, including access gaps, poor learning outcomes, and a growing mismatch between education systems and labour market demands.

They stated that about 20% of children aged 6–11 are out of school, rising to 33% for ages 12–14, while nearly 60% of youth aged 15–17 are excluded from education, with girls disproportionately affected.

Selected innovations will receive funding support, visibility, and opportunities to engage directly with policymakers and development partners to scale their solutions.

The 2026 edition expands its focus to include innovations in basic and secondary education, higher education, and technical and vocational training across Africa.

Practical, scalable solutions that improve learning outcomes, strengthen teacher development, and better align education with job market needs.

Key areas include AI-powered learning and assessment tools, digital universities, robotics and STEM training, green skills development, and industry-led apprenticeship programmes.

The programme also prioritises emerging technologies such as AI and robotics and solutions that address data privacy and ethical use of technology in education.

More details

The AU stated that applicants must be citizens of AU Member States, leading organisations that are legally registered and operational within the continent.

Submissions should be made online in English or French at https://tinyurl.com/mr29ffcc with the following information.

A brief statement of the challenge being addressed (100 words).

Description of the innovation, specifically how it functions, the implementation approach, the revenue model, and alignment with CESA, Page 4 of 6 CTVET-34, STISA-2034, and/or AU Continental AI Strategy priorities (500 words).

Report on the performance and outcomes of the innovation (500 words).

Description of how the innovation contributes to digital transformation, greening, AI integration (including ethics), robotics capacity, STI infrastructure, research commercialization, or skills alignment with industry (where applicable).

Documentation of business registration and license of operation

Deadline for submissions is on 30 April 2026 by 23:00 EAT (GMT+3). Inquiries may be sent to: Mr. Chigozie Emmanuel Okonkwo – Education and Skills Advisor | Email: OkonkwoC@africanunion.org

What you should know

The Innovating Education in Africa initiative was launched in 2018 to support the adoption of transformative education solutions across the continent.

Since then, over 1,500 stakeholders have been engaged, 180 innovations promoted, and up to $1 million mobilised to support education projects.

The 2026 programme will select a limited number of finalists through a multi-stage process, with final winners expected to be announced in June 2026.