One of the major requirements for International students looking to study in foreign universities is the English language. As long as the course of instruction is in English, you will be required to prove that you can read, write and understand English before getting admission.

Previously, it was a compulsory requirement for Nigerian citizens, however, it has been waived as as English is our language of instruction in schools and also our primary language of communication. Some universities overseas however still require IELTS.

What is IELTS

If you have been applying to graduate schools or even postgraduate schools you would have come across IELTS.

IELTS is short for The International English Language Testing System. It is an international standardized test of English language proficiency for non-native English language speakers.

It is an exam taken to access the English language proficiency of non-native speakers.

Asides from the fact that IELTS is an exam and requires the stress of preparation, it is also quite pricey for the average Nigerian. It costs about N80,000 naira. And if you have an undesired score you have to pay again and rewrite. For students who are looking to be granted fully-funded scholarships, IELTS would pose a challenge because of its cost.

In which case, it is a relief to be able to apply to universities that no longer require it. Instead of IELTS, these universities would require evidence that English was your letter of instruction in your first degree which is expected to be written by your head of department or Dean of faculty.

The universities include (but are not limited to):

In the United States of America

State University of New York

University of Delaware

California State University

Rice University

University of Colorado

University of Dayton

Northwood University

University of New Orleans (UNO)

In the United Kingdom

Portsmouth University

Swansea University

University of Bolton

Robert Gordon University

University of Plymouth

University of Central Lancashire

University of Northampton

University of Greenwich

In Canada

Seneca College

University of Saskatchewan

Carleton University

Algoma University

Okanagan College

Cambrian University

Memorial University of Newfoundland

Concordia University

If your desired university is not listed here, you can check their website for the requirements of the course you want to study in order to verify whether or not IELTS is a compulsory requirement. Good luck.