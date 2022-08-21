(Lagos, Nigeria 2022) — Axxela Limited (“Axxela”), one of the leading energy solutions providers in Sub-Saharan Africa, has retained its “A-” corporate credit rating by Agusto & Co., for the second year running.

Following a successful corporate rating report, the rating agency has affirmed the A-” rating assigned to Axxela and its Series 1 Bond.

Commenting on the development, the Chief Financial Officer, Axxela, Timothy Ononiwu said, “the affirmation of our rating reflects our resilience and prudent management of our business operations despite headwinds in the macroeconomic environment. It also underscores increasing confidence of local and international investors in our growth potentials”.

Retaining the credit rating underpins Axxela’s strong operating performance, continuous demonstration of good financial standing and ongoing investments in innovative business solutions.