One of Nigeria’s most innovative and dynamic real estate company, Zylus Homes, a subsidiary of Zylus Group International, has launched a new estate in furtherance of her vision to provide affordable and quality homes to millions of Nigerians.

The new estate, Zylus Court Phase II, was launched on Saturday 13th August 2022 to consolidate the efforts of the company and their presence in the Ibeju-lekki community where they had previously developed the Zylus Court Phase 1. Located in Bogije, Ibeju-Lekki, an epicenter of development and the new face of Lagos, Zylus Court Phase II is a game-changing residential estate with 3bedroom terrace duplexes with BQ as

well as 500SQM and 300SQM for sale.

The launch of Zylus Court Phase II, is coming only few months after the real estate company launched Lekki Pride III, another estate along Ogombo Road, Abraham Adesanya Lagos. According to the Chairman Zylus Group International, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, the launch of

new estates for Nigerians to subscribe and become homeowners is in line with 5years agenda mapped out by the company to join forces with the government in tackling housing deficit.

The event attended by over 500 Realtors, Home Seekers, Investors, Property Developers and Friends of the organization witnessed everyone in high spirit as several attendees expressed their enthusiasm for the brand and voiced in good light, the quality of work and dependability of the

organization. While recounting the journey and success recorded so far, the C.E.O Zylus Group International, Mrs. Bukola Olatujoye appreciated the Realtors and Business Partners for their support and assured them of the company’s continued delivery of excellent service and value for money as far as quality and affordable housing is concerned.

The MD, Zylus Homes and Property, Mr Lateef Lawal also noted that the estate is tastefully designed to promote work-life balance with access to nature and serenity in its finest form. He added that the estate is a perfect place for those looking at starting a family or those who choose

to make it a retirement abode. Zylus Court Phase II like the sister estate Zylus Court Phase I will provide residents with unique living experience and facilities such as 24/7 security, estate mall, facility building, estate gym, solar power, good road network, CCTV, smart home features, modern drainage system, perimeter fencing, portable water, spacious parking space and a lot more. With the successful launch, Zylus Court Phase II is now officially open to those looking forward to owning their dream homes or becoming landowners with either the 3bedroom Terraces with

BQ or the plots of land to choose from.

