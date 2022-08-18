MainOne, the leading provider of Wholesale and Enterprise connectivity and Data Center services across West Africa, has announced employment opportunities for young Nigerians under its Graduate Trainee Programme. The company said 30 successful applicants would be hired under the scheme.

According to the vacancy post on MainOne’s website, part of the requirements to participate in the programme include that the candidates must be graduates with a minimum of a Second-Class Upper qualification or equivalent in Electrical/Electronic Engineering or related discipline. The candidates are also expected to have completed the mandatory 1-year NYSC program and should have 0 – 3 years post NYSC work experience.

The company said that the candidates should be able to demonstrate leadership qualities through extra-curricular activities, adding that a relevant certification(s) such as CCNA, CCNP, ITIL and/or a relevant post-graduate degree would be an advantage.

What the company is saying

Announcing the opportunity via its website, MainOne said: “We are looking to recruit young, smart and committed individuals who are self-starters to join our Graduate Trainee Program.

“If you are resourceful, versatile, analytical, assertive, audacious, with a problem-solving mindset and interested in building a career in the Technology sector, then you are our ideal candidate. Our ideal candidates must also act with integrity at all times and buy into MainOne’s vision of being West Africa’s communications solutions provider of choice.”

News continues after this ad

The company explained that “the MainOne Graduate Trainee Program is a 6-week intensive experience designed to provide a robust foundation for smart Graduates who desire to build careers in their chosen field. The Program combines classroom and practical training including role plays, to equip participants with the tools and knowledge required to succeed in MainOne.”

“An offer of full-time employment with MainOne is guaranteed for candidates who successfully complete the Graduate Trainee Programme,” it added.

News continues after this ad