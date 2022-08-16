Africa’s Global Bank, the United Bank for Africa has just launched a modern and future-forward Experience Centre in Abuja, Nigeria.

The new UBA Experience Centre, which was commissioned on Sunday August 14, 2022, is situated at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, and is a one-stop-shop which will provide guests and visitors with a first-class experience of the banks’ offerings across various channels and touchpoints.

UBA Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, commissioned the Experience centre during the annual Group Chairman’s Forum which was attended by the Bank’s executive management team in Abuja.

Mr Elumelu explained that as always, the bank has been consistent in introducing numerous innovative products and services with customer satisfaction in mind. “UBA has invested significantly in cutting edge technology in a bid to boost its overall services to customers and meeting their needs at every touch point. The UBA Experience Centre is a further demonstration of the bank’s unalloyed commitment to ensuring premium services as well as reaffirming its customer focused culture globally,” Elumelu said.

Also speaking, the Group Managing Director, Mr. Oliver Alawuba said the new experience centre will go a long way towards complementing the Bank’s offerings to customers visiting the hotel and beyond. He assured customers that the bank will continue to be the flagship of innovations in the African banking space.

The state of the art centre at the iconic flagship hospitality brand has a Holographic Receptionist and self-service kiosk, as it also offers Instant Card Dispensing as well as cash withdrawal and cash deposit services.

In addition, the UBA Experience Centre provides lounge and coffee station for visitors, interactive screen displays for products and services and other entertainment menus and free WIFI to access UBA services.

UBA, is at the forefront of banking innovations and recently celebrated the 4thyear anniversary of its awarding winning Chat Banker, LEO. Since its inception in 2018, Leo has extended its services to various platforms from Facebook and WhatsApp where it was first launched, and now to services on Apple Business Chat’ for IOS on iPhone and iPad. LEO will also serve as the holographic receptionist at the UBA Experience Centre.

UBA is a leading pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than thirty-seven million customers across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries.

With presence in New York, London and Paris and now the UAE, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking service