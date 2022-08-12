The Lagos State Government through the Lagos Ministry of Transportation has placed an indefinite ban on the operations of its enforcement team tagged M.O.T Taskforce.

The action by the state government might not be unconnected to the series of criticisms that has trailed the mode of operation of this special committee.

Making the announcement, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa, stated that the decision was reached after a thorough appraisal and review of the enforcement teams operating under the Ministry of Transportation.

Giwa explained that the ban is part of measures initiated to streamline transport enforcement activities in Lagos State to achieve the required effectiveness in line with global best practices, warning that the ban is not an excuse for drivers to disobey the traffic laws of the State.

The Special Adviser averred that Traffic Management and Transportation is a cardinal pillar in the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stressing that the readjustment of the enforcement strategy was to enhance service delivery to the people of the State.

Giwa asked members of the public to report the activities of any unauthorised enforcement team still operating with the tag M.O.T Taskforce to the Ministry of Transportation for prosecution.

He also appealed to Lagosians to cooperate with the State Government in its effort to improve the traffic situation across the metropolis, the Special Adviser gave an assurance that a lot is ongoing behind the scene to bring the much-desired change in the transport sector.

What you should know

Recall that in January 2020, the Lagos State Government had inaugurated a special MOT enforcement committee to oversee issues that border on vehicles that are abandoned on highways and major streets in the state as part of measures to further ease free flow of traffic within the metropolis.

However, the special team set up to remove abandoned vehicles have been enmeshed in series of controversies and allegations bordering on brutality and extortion of vehicle owners in the state.

They sometimes operate on roads that are outside their terms of reference or had been assigned to them.