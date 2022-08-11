The economic hardship and insecurity have reshaped the labour market in Nigeria. Conversely, the ageing population and manpower shortage in the United Kingdom is also shaping the labour market, and Nigerians are leveraging on that.

Here in Nigeria, the buzzword ‘Japa’, has literarily become a trend as many Nigerian professionals are relocating en masse to other countries. Initially, remote work appeared satisfactory for some, but now it is not uncommon to find such remote workers relocating to the country of their employer. It is important to note, however, that not all positions can be occupied remotely, as some require that the applicant work onsite, especially those in the healthcare space.

These jobs listed are for clinicians and caregivers and you will need to research more on their requirements and how to apply.

Full-time General Ophthalmology and Cataract Surgeon

NHS Fulwood, Preston is seeking a full-time General Ophthalmology and Cataract Surgeon to be paid 125000.00 a year. Apply here

Cancer Specialist Nurse

HCL Workforce Solutions Ltd in London is looking to employ an Internationally Registered Cancer Specialist Nurse who will be paid £25,655 to £29,500 per year for a new, permanent role. The nurses must be experienced in any of the following specialities: Paediatric, Haematology, Oncology, Haematology, Interventional Radiology, Theatre Scrub, and Anaesthetic Scrub.

International applicants should have IELTS/OET passed and be willing to undertake the OSCE. The applicant must have a nursing qualification, a valid passport, and a minimum of one year of relevant post-graduate nursing experience. Passed the CBT or at least have booked for it.

Benefits also include a flight and transfer £500 loan. Apply here

Care Assistant

Gateway care services in Luton, Bedfordshire, is seeking a full-time Care Assistant with a salary range of £22,000 to £25,000 per year. The Tier-2 Visa sponsorship is for candidates already living and working under a valid visa of at least 6 months to switch to care workers work permit visa.

The care assistant will be required to work on a weekly rota basis and will provide essential care to clients in their own homes. The activities and the tasks may vary depending on the needs of the vulnerable adults, which mostly include administering medication, manual handling, assisting in personal care and food and drinks preparations.

Full-time staff will be provided with excellent packages and benefits including competitive salary depending upon experience, pension scheme and numerous other benefits. Apply here

Associate Dentist (1)

A well-established dental practice in Wellingborough is seeking to recruit a full-time Associate Dentist. The mixed practice has 2000 to 4000 UDA available at £12 per unit, plus excellent private potential split 50:50, with associates and could gross up to £5-6k monthly.

The practice has six modern and well-equipped surgeries, including rotary endo and digital x-rays. The successful dentist will join an experienced team and will receive good support from experienced associates, nurses and a full-time hygienist.

The candidates will be GDC registered dentists, have an active dentist performer number and have experience providing NHS dental treatment in the UK. Apply here

Associate Dentist (2)

ZEST Dental Recruitment in partnership with an established dental practice, is seeking to recruit an Associate Dentist in Market Harborough, Leicestershire.

The successful dentist will take over a well-managed patient list from a longstanding associate, with flexibility on UDA contract size. It will provide a potential for additional private income, particularly for an associate who can provide short-term orthodontics and/or cosmetic treatments.

The practice has five surgeries with a high standard of equipment, including digital x-ray and rotary endo. The successful dentist will join alongside an experienced team of dentists, orthodontists, nurses and supporting staff.

Successful candidates will be GDC registered dentists, have an active dentist performer number and have experience in providing NHS dental treatment in the UK. Apply here

Associate Dentist (3)

ZEST Dental Recruitment is also working in partnership with another established dental practice and is seeking to recruit an Associate Dentist for a well-established practice at Chesterfield, Derbyshire. The practice has four modern, well-equipped surgeries, fully computerized with SOE, run by a small independent group. The practice, which has a stable patient base, can offer 6-7000 UDA at a rate of £12 per unit (negotiable for the right candidate). Income generated will be split 50:50. Salary expectations also can be discussed.

The successful candidates should be GDC registered dentists, have an active dentist performer number, and have experience in providing NHS dental treatment in the UK. Apply here