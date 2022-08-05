A former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mustapha Balogun, under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, is dead.

Tafa Balogun, as he was popular called, was reported to have died at a hospital in Lekki, Lagos at about 8:30 pm on Thursday after a brief illness.

However, there is yet to be an official confirmation by the Police headquarters as the high command is reported to have said that they are yet to be informed of his death by his family as is the practice, as at the time of filing this report.

Balogun, who was appointed IGP in March 2002, was forced into retirement by the administration of President Obasanjo in January 2005, following his running battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under Nuhu Ribadu, over allegations of corruption on a massive scale.

The late IGP was born on August 25, 1947, in Ila Orangun, Osun State and died at 74, a few days to his 75th birthday.

What you should know

A respected investigation officer of the Nigerian Police Force, Balogun attended the University of Lagos, graduating in 1972 with a B.A. in Political Science. He joined the Nigeria Police Force in May 1973.

While a police officer, he gained a law degree from the University of Ibadan. After working in various positions around the country, he was a member of Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police Course 3.

He worked in various Police commands across the federation and was promoted as of when due. He was also a Principal Staff Officer to the former IGP, Muhammadu Gambo, Deputy Commission of Police, Edo State, and the pioneer Commissioner of Police in Delta State.

He also served as a Commissioner of Police in Rivers and Abia states.

He was appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone One Kano State, the position he was holding when promoted to the IGP on March 6, 2002

On 4 April 2005, after his retirement, Tafa Balogun was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja by the EFCC on charges involving about N13 billion obtained through money laundering, theft and other sources.

He made a plea bargain with the court in exchange for returning much of the property and money. He was sentenced to six months in jail. He was released on 9 February 2006 after serving his sentence, part of it in Abuja National Hospital