The National Industrial Court has ordered the Lagos State House of Assembly not to interfere with the lawful duties of Olawale Mogaji, the Chairman of the state House of Assembly Services Commission (LAHASCOM).

Justice R. H Gwandu gave the order on Thursday following an ex-parte motion brought before the court by Mr Mogaji.

The judge also ordered Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly not to obstruct, disturb or frustrate Mr Mogaji in the discharge of his lawful duties.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

Back story

On July 14, the speaker of the House had sacked Mr Mogaji following a unanimous decision after a voice vote by the lawmakers during plenary.

The sack was announced in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele

Following the sack, the lawmakers appointed Folashade Raulat Latona as the new secretary of the commission.

Reacting to his sack, Mr Mogaji accused the Speaker of operating the Commission like a Unit of the Assembly without recourse to the Service rules.

Citing an example, he said the speaker had appointed Mr Onafeko on GL-15 as Clerk of the House whereas, to be appointed as a clerk of the house, you must be a full Director on GL-17.

He also accused the speaker of obstructing the activities of the Commission and advising him on the need for due process was always seen by the speaker as an affront.

Not satisfied with the decision of the House on his sack, Mr Mogaji approached the court to seek redress through legal means.

What happened in court

However, ruling on the application, Justice Gwandu ordered the parties in the suit to maintain status quo pending hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“Having looked at the processes before me, l hereby order that the defendants should halt any action within the matter, pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

News continues after this ad

“The interim injunction is granted as prayed,” the judge held.

The judge directed Mr Mogaji to put all defendants on notice. The matter was adjourned until August 24 for hearing of the substantive suit.

News continues after this ad