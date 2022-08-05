The Federal Government has stated that it is focused on ensuring the completion of the Kano-Kaduna standard gauge rail project.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Mu’azu Sambo, during an inspection of the rail project in Yako, Madobi Local Government Area in Kano.

Sambo said the project was a priority that would add value to the entire country. Meanwhile, contractors revealed that the delay in the project is due to work adjustment from one single track to a double track

What the Minister is saying

Sambo disclosed that everyone is trying their best to make the project a success, adding that, the project is also facing challenges including the safety of the workers and encroachment of land.

”We are trying our best to make the project a success.

“Agricultural produce are produced in the North and transported to the South while goods that are imported into the country come from the seaport,” he said.

Sambo stated that the two major challenges faced by the project were the safety of the workers and the encroachment of land.

On the issue of workers’ safety, Sambo said the ministry would engage security to design templates for security of the existing sites and new ones, adding that the FG will meet with Kano State Government to find solution to it.

Executive Director of the Consulting firm, Filippo Macchioni, attributed the slow pace of their work to adjustment from one single track to a double track.

“We had an agreement with the ministry to finish the project in 36 months now, it has now been changed to 18 months,” he said.

Nairametrics reported recently that the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) suspended train service operations on the Lagos-Kano and Ajaokuta routes due to fear of terrorist attacks.

The NRC Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, who confirmed the suspension of the train services at the Ajaokuta station and the Lagos-Kano route, stated that the corporation has not stopped train services on Warri-Itakpe route but rather said they will not be stopping at the Ajaokuta station.