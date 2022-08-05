Precious Ekezie joined Callphone Limited in 2019 as the Chief Operating Officer and worked up the leadership ladder to become the MD/CEO.

Recall that he was appointed the Ag MD/CEO in March 2022 and has worked tirelessly to take the company to greater heights.

During his time as the Ag MD/CEO, Precious;

Helped to fully commercialize the company’s CBN PSS license after a satisfactory CBN audit.

Oversaw the company’s business operations, financial performance, investments, ventures, liaisons, and other strategic endeavors.

Ensured company policies and guidelines are clearly communicated, and the company complied with Fintech regulatory authorities’ regulations.

Precious started his career at the Nigerian Navy Naval Dockyard, where he left as an IT Expert and has since enjoyed success as a Fintech and business development strategist.

At the general meeting of Callphone Limited’s Board of Directors held on July 27th, 2022, and led by the Chairman, Nze Chidi Duru, the appointment of Precious Ekezie in full capacity as the MD/CEO of the PSS-licensed FinTech brand was approved.

Precious Ekezie became the MD/CEO at a critical time in the company’s growth and will be responsible for advancing the company’s mission of providing top-quality financial technology services with reliable and innovative solutions that enhance business productivity and client satisfaction.

In his words, Precious wrote, “I’m glad to share that I’m stepping into this shoe as the MD/CEO in full capacity at Callphone Limited, the owners of Airvend. My team and I ended H1 2022 in awe, acquiring the PSS full commercial license from CBN and having a 525% increase in Total Transaction Value against H1 2021. Kudos to the unique team I’m blessed with. Silently and diligently, we’re serving the financial inclusion needs in Nigeria. Thanks to all our customers, partners, and stakeholders. Let’s do more.”

Callphone Limited continues to bring you wonderful products like Airvend, Airpay POS Application, Airgate, Universal Recharge Voucher (the Airvend Pin), Merchant Banking, Super Agency Banking, and more.

Once again, congratulations to Mr. Precious Chiedozie Ekezie, MD/CEO, Callphone Limited.