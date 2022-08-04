In a matter of weeks, Nigeria will be witnessing the beginning of another revolution as the two telecommunications companies that last year won the 3.5gigahertz(GHz) spectrum auction for the deployment of 5G technology, MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications will be rolling out the service.

MTN, specifically, has assured of its 5G launch in this third quarter with high anticipation that it could happen this month of August.

With 5G, subscribers get a whole new experience of internet speed, even as the technology is expected to unlock new opportunities in all areas of the nation’s economy. Interestingly, one major challenge that industry experts had anticipated may be the bane of 5G usage in Nigeria, availability of 5G phones, is already being addressed even before the rollout of the technology.

As of today, there are many 5G phones that have been launched into the Nigerian market. However, the issue of price may still be an obstacle for many who may wish to change their phone to enjoy the latest technology.

That notwithstanding, there are some 5G phones that are already available in Nigeria, which you can still buy without breaking the banks. Here are the top 7 cheapest 5G phones available in Nigeria so far:

Poco M3 Pro (N71,000)

Although this may not be as popular as other phone brands in Nigeria, Poco M3 Pro sure offers what many Nigerians need at an affordable price. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and backed by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The rear is available in 48MP + 2MP + 2MP cameras and 8MP front selfie and the internal phone has 6GB of RAM and a 128GB storage variant.

Poco M3 Pro is powered by MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm) processor and runs on Android 11, MIUI 12. The phone is compatible with 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G networks and is available in Wi-Fi, Hotspot, USB connectivity, GPS, and Bluetooth. The phone costs around N71,000 in Nigeria.

Realme 8 5G (From N83,000)

Realme 8 5G is one of the affordable 5G smartphones in Nigeria. The phone comes with Android 11 Os, 6.5 inches, IPS LCD Display, Mediatek Dimensity 700 5G Chipset, Triple Rear and 16MP Selfie Camera, 4GB RAM / 6GB RAM / 8GB RAM and 64GB ROM / 128GB ROM. Uniquely, the Realme 8 5G carries Dynamic Expansion RAM (DRE) technology which functions to expand RAM virtually. The phone can be purchased for as low as N83,000.

Redmi Note 10 5G (N83,850)

The Xiaomi brand entered Nigeria 3 years ago and has since continued to challenge the older players. Its Redmi Note 10 5G launched in Nigeria in June 2021 is one of the readily available 5G smartphones in the market today.

The Redmi Note 10 5G is powered by MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB UFS2.2 storage. It comes with 48MP main rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery and comes with fast charging at 18W. It is, no doubt, one of the cheapest 5G phones in Nigeria today with a price starting from N83,850.

Infinix Zero 5G (N99,450)

Announced in February 2022, the Infinix Zero 5G is the first 5G smartphone from Infinix. It is powered by MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G processor. It comes with a 6.78 inches IPS LCD Display, 1080 x 2460 pixels (~388 ppi density), up to 500 nits brightness, and runs on Android 11, XOS 10. The phone also spots a 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Triple AI Rear Camera and 16 MP Front Camera. It comes with a 5000 MAh non-removable Li-Po Battery. Price starts from N99,450.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (N102,615)

Launched in July 2021, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is one of the cheapest 5G phones available in Nigeria today. This 5G smartphone has 6/128GB of memory and is supported by the Android 11 operating system. With a 6.60 TFT screen at 080x2400px resolution, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is powered by MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G.

The phone also has fast charging technology that allows the 5000mAh battery to be charged faster. The average price in the market is N102,515.

OPPO A74 5G (N112,000)

The OPPO A74 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. No need to worry if you run out of RAM because this affordable 5G smartphone is equipped with virtual memory expansion technology. The Oppo A74 5G comes with Android 11 OS, 6.5 inches LTPS IPS LCD 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 480 5G Chipset, Quad (48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP) Rear and 16MP Selfie Cameras. The OPPO A74 5G also runs well, thanks to a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The average market price is N112,000.

TECNO Pova 5G (N117,700)

TECNO Pova 5G comes with a with 6000 mAh capacity battery built-in. It features 50 megapixels triple AI camera on the back for capturing those lovely memories. The camera consists of a 50-megapixels wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixels macro sensor, and 2 megapixels depth sensor. In front is a 16MP selfie camera. The phone is powered by MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) Octa-core Processor. It is currently being sold at around N117,700 in the Nigerian market.