While Nigeria is currently on the verge of launching its first 5G network through the largest telecom operator, MTN, there is no doubt that millions of Nigerians will continue to be on the 3G and 4G networks for years to come even when all the four mobile network operators launch 5G. The key determinant in this regard is the high cost of migrating to 5G devices.

For this reason, many Nigerians are, as of today, still on 3G despite the fact that 4G has been deployed years ago, though the telecom operators are yet to achieve full coverage geographically. The fact is that 2G/3G smartphones are still cheaper compared to 4G and the race to upgrade gets tougher with 5G.

Since none of these devices are manufactured in Nigeria, the constant loss of Naira value against the dollar has led to skyrocketing prices of smartphones in Nigeria. Across the board, the cost of devices has gone by more than 50% this year, thus making quality smartphones out of reach for many Nigerians.

However, there are still some 4G devices that are available in the Nigerian market at considerable prices. Here are some of the cheapest 4G devices as of September 2022:

News continues after this ad

Itel A25 PRO (N35,600)

News continues after this ad

The itel A25 Pro is another device under the itel A-series smartphone, which itel calls its basic smartphone series. The itel A25 Pro comes with many noticeable features that make it fit well in its price range. The best you would get here is its large 3020mAh battery with itel’s optimized battery saving mode. Also, this device runs on Android 10 (Go-Edition) that brings new features and makes the streamlined to improve its performance, 4G LTE for fast internet access, 2GB RAM and a 32GB ROM storage space.

Key features

Display: 5.0 inches

Processor: Process Quad core

Storage: 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM

Camera: 5MP HD main camera + 2MP Selfie camera

Operating System: Android 9 (Go-Edition)

SIM: Dual sim

Battery: 3020mAh

Network: 4G

Nokia C1 (N40,200)

Although there is a 3G-only version of the phone, the Nokia C1 (4G) is one of the cheapest 4G smartphones in Nigeria as of today.The phone comes with a 5.45 display size and an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. It runs on the Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition) operating system and is powered by Quad-core 1.3 GHz processor. It is packed with a single camera on the rear side of 5 MP and on the front also 5 MP camera is integrated for shooting selfies. The battery of the Nokia C1 is removable unlike other recent smartphones and it is backed with Li-Ion 2500 mAh fuel. The internal storage is 16 GB and 1 GB RAM with accelerometer and proximity sensors.

Key features

Display: 5.45 inches, 76.7 cm2 (~72.7% screen-to-body ratio)

Processor: Quad-core 1.3 GHz

Storage: 16GB 1GB RAM

Camera: 5 MP, f/2.4, AF, 5MP FT

Operating System: Android 9 Pie

SIM: Dual SIM

Battery: Removable Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Gionee S11 Lite (N46,800)

The Gionee S11 Lite is a 4G device that features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset with an octa-core CPU. The phone comes with 3 cameras: 13MP + 2MP back & 16MP selfie camera. The fast-charging 2970mAh – 3,030mAh battery lasts for several hours and this smartphone supports multi-band 2G/3G/4G and LTE, as well as Bluetooth 4.0 and runs on Android 7.1 operating system.

Key features

Screen: 5.7-Inch HD 18:9 (1440 * 720 pixels)

Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM (microSD up to 256GB)

CPU: Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 Octa-core 1.4 GHz

Operating System: Android 7.1

Camera: 13MP + 2MP Back, 16MP Front

Battery: 2970mAh – 3,030mAh

SIM: Hybrid Dual

Network: 4G

Huawei Y5p (N47,500)

Huawei Y5P possesses an 8-megapixel Front camera, 13-megapixel rear camera to take awesome shots. Connectivity options on the Huawei Y5P include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b, NFC, Micro-USB, FM radio, 3G, and 4G with active 4G on both SIM cards. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass/ magnetometer.

Key features

Display Screen size: 5.45 inches

Battery capacity: (mAh) 3020

Resolution: 720×1440 pixels

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)

RAM/ROM: 4GB/64GB

TECNO Pop 6 Go (48,500)

TECNO Pop 6 Go runs on Android 10 (Go edition) With HIOS 6.2 and is powered by a non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core / Quad-core MediaTek MT6761D Helio A20 (12 nm) – 2GB, 3GB model / MediaTek MT6762D Helio A25 (12 nm) – 4GB model Octa-core / Quad-core CPU and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone sports a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 provides protection.

Key features

Display: 6.52 inches, 102.6 cm2 (~81.2% screen-to-body ratio) 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)

Processor: Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)

Storage: 2GB+32GB

Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, AF

Operating System: Android 10 (Go edition), HIOS 6.2

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Samsung A03 Core (N57,900)

Samsung A03 is one of the cheapest 4G smartphones produced by Samsung. The device features a 6.5 inches PLS IPS display that has a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The device comes in Black, White, and Blue. The smartphone is integrated with a Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by).

Key features

Display: 6.5 inches

Processor: Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)

Memory: 32GB 2GB RAM

Camera: 8 MP

Operating System:Android 11 (Go edition)

SIM: Dual SIM

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE.

XIAOMI REDMI 9A (N59,900)

Redmi 9A mobile was launched on 30th June 2020. The phone comes with a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Redmi 9A is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor. It comes with 2GB of RAM. The Redmi 9A runs Android 10 and is powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery. The Redmi 9A supports proprietary fast charging.

Key features

Display: 6.53 inches

Processor: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)

Storage: 32GB, 2GB RAM

Camera: 13 MP

Operating System: Android 10, MIUI 12

SIM: Dual Sim

Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Oppo A3S (N59,990)

Oppo A3S smartphone is equipped with 4230mah 4GB + 64GB mobile phone, 6.2-inch screen, powerful mt6750 eight-core CPU, 4GB memory, and 64GB internal storage space. MicroSD can be used for further expansion. The mobile phone supports multi-band 2G / 3G / 4G, LTE, and Bluetooth, and runs on Android 8.1ooe operating system. With Android 8.1, you can access some of the latest and best applications in Google play store to get smooth performance.

Key features

Display: 6.2 inches

Resolution: 1520×720

CPU: Qualcomm snapdragon 450 eight-core processor, with the highest dominant frequency of 1.8g Hz

Memory: 4gb+64gb

Support capacity expansion: 256g expandable memory

Battery: 4230 MAH (typical) /4100 MAH (rated) capacity battery, non-removable battery

SIM card type and size: nano SIM card /nano SIM card

VIVO Y1S (N61,900)

The smartphone comes with a 6.22-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels. It comes with 2GB of RAM. The Vivo Y1s runs Android 10 and is powered by a 4030mAh non-removable battery. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Vivo Y1s on the rear packs a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It sports a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/1.8 aperture.

Key features

Display: 6.22-Inch Display

Processor: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Storage: 32GB, 2GB RAM

Camera: (13MP + 5MP) Camera

Operating System: Android 10

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Battery: Li-Po 4030 mAh, non-removable

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Infinix X6511G SMART 6 Plus (N63,500)

Infinix X6511G SMART 6 Plus is a 4G device with a “6.6”HD+ 500nits Waterdrop Sunlight Display. The phone comes with a large 5000 mAh battery and intelligent power-saving technology, which allows all-day usage without power worries.

Key features

Display: 6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2

Processor: Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)

Storage: 32GB 2GB RAM

Camera: 8 MP, AF

Operating System: Android 11 (Go edition), XOS 7.6

SIM: Dual Sim

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Note: There may be slight differences in the prices depending on the store you are buying from.