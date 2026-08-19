Kano awards N27.8 billion contracts for ICT, CBT centres across 44 LGAs

The Kano State Government has awarded contracts worth N27.8 billion for the construction of ICT and Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the state’s 44 local government areas.

The Kano State Government has awarded contracts worth N27.8 billion for the construction of ICT and Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the state’s 44 local government areas.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mohammed Tajo-Othman, disclosed this at the contract award ceremony held at the ministry in Kano, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The centres are expected to expand access to digital learning, e-examinations and technology skills for young people across the state.

What they are saying

Tajo-Othman said the project would bring digital opportunities closer to residents at the grassroots and prepare young people for increased participation in the digital economy. He said the centres would also support computer-based examinations and provide platforms for digital skills training across the state.

“ The Kano State Government has awarded contracts worth N27.8 billion for the construction of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres across its 44 Local Government Areas.

“The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Tajo-Othman, disclosed this during the contract award ceremony held at the ministry on Tuesday in Kano,” the NAN report read in part.

The commissioner said each centre would have 300 computers, a high-capacity internet server network and an uninterrupted power supply system.

The power system will be supported by the national grid, solar energy and standby generators.

He said the project is expected to be completed within 16 to 18 weeks. Tajo-Othman described the initiative as a major milestone that would provide wider access to digital services across all 44 local government areas.

The commissioner said the project would support digital skills development and computer-based examinations while expanding access to technology-related opportunities across the state.

Project implementation and benefits

The contractors handling the project are Odaleg Properties and Constructions Limited, Aytaam Construction Limited, Trusted Development, KODAK PRIME, VIND R&D PARTNERSHIP Limited and CORNERSTONE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING Limited.

Vivid R&D Partnership Limited will serve as the project consultant responsible for overall supervision and quality assurance.

Teams from the local government areas and the ministry will conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance with required standards.

The centres will support examination bodies including the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO).

The facilities will also support digital skills training and other technology-related programmes.

Tajo-Othman said the project was expected to create jobs while improving access to digital infrastructure for residents across Kano’s 44 local government areas.

Get up to speed

The Kano State Government’s plan to establish ICT and CBT centres across the state aligns with the Federal Government’s plan announced in 2025 to fully transition the nation’s examination system to 100% computer-based testing (CBT) by 2027.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, announced the plan during the inauguration of the Committee on Improvement of Quality Examinations in Abuja in 2025.

The committee was tasked with addressing key challenges in the education sector, standardising examination practices and ensuring fairness and quality in assessments.

The Federal Government identified examination malpractice and exam leakages as key issues it sought to address through reforms.

Alausa said the government would work to ensure all examinations transitioned to CBT by 2027, highlighting technology as a tool for addressing challenges in the examination system.

The minister also said the committee would focus on issues including the local swapping of candidates, where candidates substitute others to take examinations in their place.

What you should know

The N27.8 billion ICT and CBT project is the latest in a series of infrastructure and development approvals by the Kano State Government in 2026.

In February 2026, Nairametrics reported that the state government approved over N6.9 billion for infrastructure development, social welfare initiatives, and governance-related projects.

The approvals included N2.6 billion for the Yandodo–Mai-Allo Road, N1.2 billion for a box culvert and N896 million for the reconstruction of a failed culvert in Kiru Local Government Area.

In the same period, N358.5 million was allocated for stormwater drainage projects in Kano Municipal, alongside funds for water supply, education, and entrepreneurship.

In April 2026, the state approved N21.29 billion for the rehabilitation of the Tamburawa and Challawa water treatment plants and restoration of related facilities.

Of the April allocation, N9.9 billion was earmarked for the Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant and its raw water pump station, while N11.39 billion was allocated to the Challawa facility and restoration of the Goron Dutse reservoirs.