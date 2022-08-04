The Criminal Court in the United Kingdom on Thursday adjourned the alleged organ harvesting case against Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice.

The court adjourned the matter to October 31 which means Mr Ekwerenmadu will remain in the custody of the metropolitan police.

Recall at the last adjourned date, Mrs Ekweremadu was granted bail by a London court last month.

Back story

The couple was arrested in June by the Metropolitan police on allegations of trafficking a 21-year-old for the purpose of organ harvesting.

They were accused of plotting to traffic 21-year-old David Ukpo from Nigeria to the United Kingdom to transplant his organs to their daughter who is suffering from kidney failure.

While Senator Ike was charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting, Beatrice was charged with arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, between August 1 last year and May 5, under the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

The alleged victim had claimed he was 15 and that he was brought to donate his kidney without his consent.

However, records provided by the NIMC proved that the boy was 21 years old and not the 15 years he had claimed.

The Westminster Magistrates’ Court in its ruling held the alleged victim is not a minor.

Nairametrics had previously reported that Obinna Obeta, a 50-year-old doctor from Southwark, South London was accused of plotting with the couple to traffic the 21-year-old boy.