Obinna Obeta, a 50-year-old doctor from Southwark, South London has been accused of plotting with Senator Ike Ekwerenmadu to traffic a 21-year-old boy allegedly for organ harvesting.

According to Daily Mail, Obeta who appeared at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on July 13, is charged under the Modern Slavery Act for arranging the travel of 21-year-old David Ukpo from Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

A second charge alleges he conspired with Ekweremadu to arrange or facilitate the travel of the young man with a view to exploiting him for his organ.

Recall the senator and his wife, Beatrice were arrested on June 21, at Heathrow Airport following their arrival from Turkey.

Back story

Ukpo is said to have refused to consent to the procedure after undergoing tests at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north-west London and then escaped Ekweremadu’s home and went off to Staines police station in Surrey.

Following the couple’s arrest, they were arraigned on June 23, before the Uxbridge magistrate court in London for charges bordering on alleged conspiracy and organ harvesting.

The court denied them bail and ordered their remand in the custody of the Metropolitan police till July 7 which was the next adjourned date.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had previously reported that the senator through his lawyer sued the NIMC over the age of the alleged organ harvesting victim.

They asked the court to direct NIMC to produce the boy’s NIN for the purpose of facilitating the criminal investigation and tendering before the Uxbridge magistrate court.

On July 1, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and others to release the Certified True Copy (CTC) of David Ukpo’s biodata to former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice.

Nairametrics also reported that the Nigerian government engaged the services of lawyers to defend the senator and his wife.

On July 1, the delegation from Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs departed Nigeria to London to visit the couple in detention.