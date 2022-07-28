Seplat Energy Plc has announced an interim dividend at a rate of US2.5cents per ordinary share to be paid to Seplat’s shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 12th August 2022.

Seplat Energy Plc is a Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and London Stock Exchange,

According to the company’s corporate action announcement on half year 2022 interim dividend signed by Mr. Emeka Onwuka, Chief Financial Officer, the default currency and options on currency election for the dividend will depend as follows:

Shareholders holding their shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited without a valid Nigerian Certificate for Capital Importation (CCI) will be paid their dividend in Naira as the default currency.

Shareholders holding their shares on the Nigerian Exchange Limited with a valid CCI will be paid their dividend in US dollars as the default currency. However, those shareholders may instead elect to receive their entire dividend payment in Naira (partial elections are not permissible). Evidence of the CCI must be provided to Datamax Registrars Limited.

Shareholders holding their shares through depository interests on the London Stock Exchange will be paid their dividend in US dollars as the default currency. However, those shareholders may instead elect to receive their entire dividend payment in pounds sterling. Partial elections are not permissible.

Shareholders who have a dividend currency option must make the election to the Company’s Registrars by 26th August 2022, otherwise, the dividend will be paid in the default currency.

The exchange rate for the Naira or Pounds Sterling amounts payable will be determined by reference to the relevant exchange rates applicable to the US dollar on 11th August 2022 and will be communicated by the Company on 12th August 2022.

