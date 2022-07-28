Nigerian startup, Hashgreed, an NFT marketplace, multipurpose NFT, and super dApp platform under the Krosscoin Ecosystem, has raised $1 million in funding towards expanding beyond Nigeria to other African countries.

The company says the funding would also allow the parent company of Krosscoin Ecosystem, Vinekross Technology Limited to pursue registration with the Nigerian Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) as it prepares for an ICO event in the coming months.

What they are saying

Commenting on the fundraising, Founder and CEO of Vinekross, Efosa Ighodaro, said: “Vinekross is determined to be the largest native blockchain ecosystem and community in Africa, through very safe and sound tokenomics and governance where all outstanding tokens are governed by the KSS holders. We would like to be a company trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in a couple of years.”

“We believe that Web3 offers far more efficiency, transparency and security for applications and Kross blockchain will help power numerous web3 solutions in Africa starting with Hashgreed. We invite ambitious projects, developers to come build on Kross where transactions are very cheap and fixed and smart contracts are highly secured based on its non-turing complete programming language and stack,” he added.

The Hashgreed platform is designed to help both individuals and businesses experience web3 solutions for creative, commerce and Asset tokenization. Hashgreed also hosts amazing DeFi and WorkFi solutions.

Users can create, sell and buy Art NFTs, shop on Hashdealz, its web3 powered eCommerce category, own fractional real estate NFTs, hire and pay freelancers using crypto and stablecoins, save and earn in dollar stablecoin $BUSD and $KUSD, send money to others via African stable coins and much more. Hashgreed makes NFTs accessible to Nigerians via its own naira stable coin called $HASH. They plan to release stable coins of several major African currencies shortly.

