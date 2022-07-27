The season of travelling is upon us and many successful applicants who either processed a new visa or renewed one will be travelling to various destinations.

One of such top destinations for Nigerians is Canada. So many Nigerians have travelled to Canada and have experienced a lot of things they were initially not aware of. Regardless of whether your visa has been approved of, or you’re in the application process, there are several things you wouldn’t know about a country you’re visiting until you physically arrive there. This is especially true for those who are leaving Nigeria for the first time.

This article highlights the basic things a new immigrant should be aware of as he or she relocates to Canada.

Understand how credit works

In Nigeria, there is almost nothing like having a credit score or credit report. Most Nigerians living in Nigeria don’t understand what it means to have bad credit or good credit. But in Canada, credit is very important in your everyday life. It could even affect your accommodation.

What is a credit report?

A credit report is a summary of your credit history. It is created when you borrow money or apply for credit for the first time. Once you move to Canada you will need to apply for credit. It is as mandatory as opening a bank account. Lenders send information about your account to the credit bureaus, also known as credit reporting agencies. Once you apply for credit and start to carry out your transactions, you will have a credit score.

What is a credit score?

A credit score is a three-digit number that shows how well you manage credit and how risky it would be for a lender to lend you money. In Canada, there are two main credit bureaus responsible for creating your credit score. They are: Equifax & TransUnion.

Why it is important to have good credit?

You don’t need credit to live well but if you have good credit, it makes your life easier. You could access loans, finance cars and homes and also help you take loans for your business or other credible ventures.

How can you build a good credit score in Canada?

Experts have said that you do not need to buy a credit card immediately after you get to Canada. But when you do, the best thing to do to build your credit score is to pay off the balance at the end of each month in full.

Also, you’re advised not to apply for a lot of credit in a short period of time as this will surely lower your credit score. It is better to use or make purchases of less than 30% of your available credit

Do not miss payments to your creditors. Try not to issue cheques when there are insufficient funds in your bank account.

Also, have a mobile phone account in your name and pay the monthly bill on time and in full.

Know how to apply for jobs

To survive in Canada you need to know how to apply for jobs. Most jobs in Canada are applied through agencies. To apply for these jobs, you need to tailor your CV to suit the Canadian standard.

The weather is not great

It is important to know that Canada is very cold. The weather is not warm like in Nigeria and you’ll need to take extra measures to keep warm.

Learn vocational skills

If you can perfect any vocational skill in Nigeria, you’re sure to earn very good money in Canada. You can pay off debts and support your jobs while offering other services like hairdressing, plumbing, carpentry and so on.

Beware on scams

Living in Canada makes you more attractive to fraudulent people who may want to take advantage of your Canadian details to move to Canada. It could be anyone anywhere in the world looking to come to Canada.

Work experience is better than degrees

Canada values work experience more than your degree or level of certification. Sometimes you may find out that your boss may not have so many qualifications, but has years of experience.

Get references from your previous workplace

If you have worked or done any job in Nigeria, try to get references from a senior management member of the company or your direct supervisor. This will help you during your job search.

