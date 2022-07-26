The Czech Republic is a country in Central Europe, surrounded by major countries like Germany, Poland, Austria and Slovakia. Czech has a huge expatriate community and ranks as the 7th safest country in the world.

The Czech Republic is a member of the European Union but is outside the Eurozone, which means that it does not use the euro as its currency. The Czech currency is the Czech crown (CZK).

Asides from all the aesthetic advantages of Czech Republic, it’s also a great place for Nigerian students to consider for their study abroad plans for several reasons.

Low cost of living

Compared to other European countries, the cost of living in the Czech Republic is relatively cheap and affordable for the average immigrant. Students especially enjoy various benefits and discounts around the country. Living costs in the Czech Republic are considered to be affordable. The average living costs range from 350 to 750 USD per month, including meals, accommodation, public transport and culture.

Cost of study

Czech Republic has really affordable tertiary institutions. Some universities in Czech Republic cost less than some universities in Nigeria. In Czech Republic, tuition at some universities could cost as low as $225 for a year of Masters’ study.

Low unemployment rate

Czech Republic has a very low unemployment rate. One of the lowest in the entire Central Europe. This means that the probability of getting a job after studies is relatively high. You can also relocate your family members after you have stayed for 15 months in the country.

Post-study Visa

After your studies in Czech, post-study visa is easy to get compared to other countries. You can get a 9-months post-study visa. And if you get a job within 9 months, you get your 2-months employment visa.

How to apply to study in the Czech Republic

If you consider the Czech Republic a country you would like to study in, then you need to be aware that some applications to schools in the Czech Republic open this month. So, if you start your application process now you may be on your way to Czech Republic by next year.

There are several things you’ll need to do as a student intending to study in Czech Republic. You will need to legalize some of your documents by the Ministry of Education as well as the Foreign affairs ministry in Abuja.

The documents you’ll require as an intending student are your birth certificate, NECO certificate, University Transcript, WAEC certificate, and marriage certificate (if it applies to you).

After legalization, you’ll need to do a super legalization. To do this you will apply to and get an appointment at the Czech embassy where you would render your documents to them for super legalization. Not all your documents will be needed for this but just your transcript and university original certificate.

After this, you’ll need to notarize your documents in the high court and then go ahead to apply to the school of your choice through their website.

Some of the most affordable schools in Czech Republic include:

Czech University of life science

Masaryk University

Palacky University Olomouc

Technical University of Liberec

University of Ostrava – Rectorate

Charles University

Metropolitan University Prague

The University Of Economics, Prague (Vse)

Brno University of Technology