Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan has set a new world record and won a $100,000 prize at the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Championship.

Amusan emerge the winner with a new record as she clocked 12.12 seconds in Sunday’s semifinals at Hayward Field. Thereafter, won in 12.06 seconds in the final round.

Amusan took eight hundredths off American Keni Harrison‘s world record of 12.20 from 2016, the largest time drop for a world record in the event in 42 years.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

What Amusan is saying about her victory

Expressing excitement about her new record, she said, “Honestly, I believe in my abilities but I was not expecting a world record at these championships. The goal is always just to execute well and get the win. So the world record is a bonus. I knew I had it in me but I could not believe it when I saw it on the screen after the semis.

“Before the final, I just tried to stay calm and to do my best. I took a deep breath knowing that I have some goals to accomplish and it worked pretty good. I knew it was very fast but not this fast.”

News continues after this ad

What you should know

Britany Anderson from Jamaica took silver in 12.12 seconds, while Olympic champion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico took bronze in 12.23 seconds.

In 2019, Amusan finished fourth at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

Her previous personal best was 12.40, set in the first round at worlds on Saturday.