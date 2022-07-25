Following a torture video of victims of March’s Kaduna train incident posted by Terrorists, the Nigerian Government has pleaded with the media to “help the nation against ongoing situation” stating that the media must increase their support for the fight against the exploitation of the internet and social media for terrorist purposes.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Presidency on Sunday evening.

Victims of the Kaduna train attack are still in captivity for over 100 days, and were shown in a video being beaten by their captors on Sunday.

What the Presidency said:

“Terrorist activity using propaganda and the use of violence to force governments to accept or submit to political demands is not new all over world.

“The country’s security and defense forces are not clueless or helpless. They have their plans and ways of doing things which they will not display in the media” they added

The Presidency said the dilemmas in dealing with the specific case of train terrorists are manifold, citing punitive action like the popular call for carpet bombing of the known locations may assuage the desire of an angry public for revenge. The president said, “but what about the hostages? They have committed no offense. All they did was to board a train”.

“Terrorism is a global scourge that must be fought by all actors — the military, the civilian population and the communication service providers. This is the only way safe havens of terrorists are eliminated in every part of the world.

“To help the nation against ongoing situation, the media must increase their support for the fight against the exploitation of the internet and social media for terrorist purposes”.

They added that President has done all, and even more than what is expected of him as Commander-in-Chief by way of morale, materiel and equipment support to the military and expects nothing short of good results in the immediate.

What you should know

On March 29, the Nigerian railway corpora confirmed that passengers were abducted after an explosive devise derailed a train, and later attacked the train, killing and also kidnapping some passengers.