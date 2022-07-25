Power sector workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have resolved to join the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in its nationwide protest, which has been slated for Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday July 27, 2022.

The scheduled protest is in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the continued closure of public universities due to the industrial action embarked upon by university lecturers over its dispute with the Federal Government.

This was made known in a circular issued by the General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees, Job Ajaero, and addressed to the union’s vice presidents, State/Administrative Councils Chapter Secretaries.

This is coming against the backdrop of the federal government’s advice against going ahead with the planned protest, describing it as illegal, and the insistence of the NLC to go on with the protest, which it said is within its right.

The electricity workers union, in the circular, urged its members to mobilize massively and actively participate in the NLC/ASUU solidarity protest against the continued closure of the country’s tertiary institutions.

What the Electricity Union is saying

The circular titled, ‘Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)/ASUU Solidarity Protest’, reads, ‘’In line with the NLC’s directive and our position which was made known at the Central Working Committee (CWC) and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of congresses, all members of the union are enjoined to mobilize massively and actively participate in the NLC/ASUU solidarity protest against the continued closure of the Nation’s Tertiary institutions scheduled for 26th /27th July, 2022.

‘’You are encouraged to work with the leadership of State Executive Councils (SEC) of the Congress in your various states with a view to having a successful outing.’’

What you should know

Recall that earlier in July, the NLC, in a circular issued on July 15, announced plans to embark on a 2-day nationwide protest in solidarity with the trade unions in the Nigerian public universities and others.

The labour union said that the purpose of the exercise is to force the federal government to find a closure in its negotiations with these unions.

Workers unions in the aviation sector, banking sector and others have also indicated willingness to participate in the protest.

Despite the federal government’s opposition to the protest, the NLC has insisted on going ahead with the exercise.