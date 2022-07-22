The Nigerian exchange is now on its fourth day losing streak as it lost approximately N76 billion in capitalization today, attributable to losses seen majorly from the banking sectors as stocks like ZENITHANK, UBA and GTCO recorded losses today.

The All-share Index (ASI) lost 0.27% from 52,122.00 basis points to close at 51,979.92 basis point. In the same vein, the market capitalization also lost 0.27% to close at N28.03 trillion. Year-to-Date (YtD), the NGX is still one of the top performing markets in the world as is has gained 21.69% so far.

Market breadth closed negative as INTBREW led 9 gainers while 18 losers were topped by MAYBAKER at the end of today’s session. On a sectoral level, 3 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative.

NGX Banking, Industrial and Oil & Gas indices lost 2.74%, 0.54% and 0.12%. The NGX Consumer Goods and Insurance index closed positively by 0.22% and 1.31% respectively, majorly attributable to gains seen in International Breweries, Linkage Assurance and NEM Insurance.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,979.92 points

Previous ASI: 52,122.00 points

% Day Change: -0.27%

% Y-t-D: 21.69%

Market Cap (N): 28.03 trillion

Volume: 205,055,019

Value (N): 3.06 billion

Deals: 3,600

NGX Top ASI gainers

INTBREW up +9.09% to close at N5.40

LINKASSURE up +7.41% to close at N0.58

NEM up +7.26% to close at N3.40

REDSTAREX up +5.69% to close at N2.60

CUTIX up +4.85% to close at N2.38

NGX Top ASI losers

MAYBAKER down – 10.00% to close at N3.60

RTBRISCOE down – 9.09% to close at N0.40

WAPCO down – 7.31% to close at N24.10

FTNCOCOA down – 6.25% to close at N0.30

ETI down – 5.66% to close at N10.00

Top 3 by Volume

UBA – 63,742,205

GTCO – 36,394,141

FLOURMILL – 18,359,002

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N755,363,802.25

FLOURMILL – N605,847,411.10

UBA – N465,387,158.10