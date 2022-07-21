The Federal Government has revealed that it is considering a nationwide ban on motorcycle and mining activities in the country as part of its strategy to curb terrorist activities as well as cut off their sources of funding and logistics which they have leveraged to execute their criminal activities.

This is part of the outcome of the National Security Council meeting which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who after the meeting addressed State House Correspondents in the company of Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, said that investigations are still ongoing especially to establish the link between mining and motorcycles which they suspect provide funding for the supply of arms to the terrorists.

The cabinet members were, however, silent on whether the ban would be nationwide or restricted to the affected regions of the country.

Terrorists devise new methods to fund activities

Malami said that these terrorists have moved from conventional ways of funding their nefarious activities, evolving their financing techniques to mining and ransom taking, which is prompting federal government intervention.

The Attorney General pointed out that the nature of their activities has made government action imperative in order to guarantee the country’s security, although he noted that the government was not unaware of the economic consequences of the proposed resolutions, particularly the motorcycle ban.

Officers found wanting in Kuje attack to be punished

Also speaking at the press briefing, Aregbesola disclosed that despite the extensive intelligence gathered before the attack on the Kuje Correctional Center, the terrorists succeeded because “there was no will to act.”

He revealed that President Buhari has received a report on the preliminary investigation on the Kuje attack and officers who have been found to renege on their responsibilities would be punished.

What you should know

The country has been battling terrorist groups across the country with an increase in kidnapping activities as well as increasing interest in control of gold production in some of these areas.

Their interest in these activities is to help secure sources of funding for their future operations.