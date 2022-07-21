Don’t bother reading through if you are not the best man in your field! The King of luxury innovations and architectural complexities is looking for the most outstanding HR Manager, Logistic Manager, Facility Manager and Internal Auditor with a stinking attitude towards diligence, Integrity and excellence.

Our eye is out for a dedicated Human Resource Manager with

an impeccable record spanning 10-15 years in managing ‘employee life cycle’, talent acquisition process, implementing strategic policies and coordinate the efforts of other HR professionals;

An extraordinary facility manager with

a strong maintenance culture and certified experience of 10-15 years in Maintenance of Buildings and office systems.

you will be responsible for preserving the good condition of infrastructure and ensure that facilities are secured and well-operational.

Ideal candidate must be well-coordinated and able to manage the team and relate with high network individuals.

A strong and diligent logistics expert on

inventory, transportation and logistics process to manage drivers, vechicles and equipments.

A 7-10 years certified Internal auditor of integrity in

record keeping processes, accounting and an eye to access the efficiency and productivity of internal staffs and create processes plus follow up with execution.

Sujimoto wants to give candidates with local and international experience an opportunity to take their career to the next level and certification in these various fields plus leadership abilities and phenomenal efficiency would set you apart in the pool however, we are looking to fill these roles with experts. The zeal to ensure execution and steady output is non-negotiable.

Interested? Send your resumè and cover letter to best@sujimotonig.com with the job title as the subject (HR MANAGER or LOGISTICS MANAGER or FACILITY MANAGER or INTERNAL AUDITOR).

NOTE: DO NOT APPLY IF YOU ARE NOT THE BEST