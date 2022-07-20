The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Mr Joe Aniku Ohiani as the substantive Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The confirmation of Ohiani followed the presentation, consideration and adoption of a report of the Committee on Works, after the Chairman, Senator Adamu Alero (PDP-Kebbi) laid the report at the committee of the whole.

Alero in his presentation said the committee screened the nominee and found him suitable for appointment as substantive Director-General of ICRC.

He, therefore, asked the Senate to approve Ohiani’s nomination.

Also supporting the motion for the confirmation of the nomination, Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC-Kogi), described the nominee as a man of intellect and integrity who had worked in several capacities and came up unblemished.

News continues after this ad

Adeyemi further described the nominee as highly enterprising, while also commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the nomination of Ohiani.

The Senate, thereafter approved the nomination.

News continues after this ad

What you should know

Recall that earlier in June, President Muhammadu Buhari asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Mr. Michael Joe A. Ohiani as substantive Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

Mr Ohiani was named the Acting Director-General of the ICRC following the death of the former DG, Mr Chidi Izuwah who died on March 16, 2021, after a protracted illness.

Mr Ohiani was the Director of the PPP Resource Department at ICRC before his acting appointment.

Between 2015 – June 2016, he was the Director of the Contract Compliance Department.

From 2008 – 2015, he headed the Legal and Governance Unit of the Commission which provides informed legal advice and opinions.

Prior to joining ICRC, he was the Team Leader, Executive Unit at the Debt Management Office.

He is a graduate of Law from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. He obtained a second degree also in law from Edo State University Ekpoma,

ICRC was established In 2008 under the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (establishment, etc) Act, 2005.

The ICRC was established to regulate Public Private Partnership (PPP) endeavours of the Federal government aimed at addressing Nigeria’s physical infrastructure deficit which hampers economic development.