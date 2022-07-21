The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has ordered the indefinite grounding of Dana Airlines’ Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

This was announced in a statement on Wednesday signed by Captain Musa Nuhu, the Director General of NCAA,

The statement noted that the suspension is to take effect from midnight of Wednesday, July 20, 2022, and Dana Airlines has been informed of the suspension order.

What NCAA is saying

According to the statement, the suspension was made in line with Section 35(2), 3(b) and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3(a)(1) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), 2015.

The statement noted that the decision was the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the airline by the regulatory authority.

News continues after this ad

It added that findings of an investigation conducted on the Airline’s flight operations recently also revealed that Dana Airlines was no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations.

“The NCAA acknowledges the negative effect this preemptive decision will have on the Airline’s passengers and the travelling public and seeks their understanding, as the safety of flight operations takes priority over all other considerations,” the statement said.

News continues after this ad

Confirming the suspension, the airline released a statement on Wednesday.

“Our operations have been suspended as advised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA) in order to undergo a full operational audit with effect from midnight 20th July, 2022,” the statement said.

What you should know

On Tuesday, Dana Air Boeing 737 aircraft made an emergency landing at the Abuja Airport.

The airline communications manager, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa subsequently released a statement saying it was as a result of an indication on one of its engines.

He also said the said aircraft was grounded for immediate attention by engineers after the incident.

Mr Ezenwa said the Pilot-in-command briefed the passengers onboard the aircraft about the incident and safely landed the at the Abuja International airport.

“Our Abuja bound Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number (5N DNA) embarked on an emergency landing today 19th July, 2022, due to an indication on one of its engines,”

“All the 100 passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by our team of engineers.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have also been briefed on the incident,” the statement read.