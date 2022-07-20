Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (Ikeja Electric) has announced the completion of the system upgrade on its billing and vending infrastructure and the restoration of suspended services.

This disclosure is contained in a public notice issued by Ikeja Electric to its customers on Wednesday, July 2022.

Ikeja Electric in its statement, however, admitted that its customers may be experiencing some difficulties in purchasing energy tokens through the Quickteller payment channel, and advised them to use other payment channels and agents.

There have been reports of customers still experiencing difficulties in having access to their services on some of these platforms.

What Ikeja Electric is saying

Ikeja Electric in its notification said, ‘’Ikeja Electric wishes to notify its esteemed customers that the system upgrade on our billing and vending infrastructure has been completed and suspended services have been restored.

News continues after this ad

‘’However, for customers who may still be experiencing difficulties in purchasing energy token through the Quickteller payment channel, we advise you to use all other payment channels and agents. We will notify you once this channel is fully restored.

‘’We regret all inconveniences caused. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.’’

News continues after this ad

In case you missed it

Recall that a few days ago, Ikeja Electric announced the shutdown of its customers’ billing and vending channels and infrastructures for 48 hours between July 15 and July 17, 2022, to enable it to carry out a system upgrade.

Ikeja Electric in the notice advised its customers to buy energy ahead of the shutdown as they might not be able to access necessary information, vending and data.