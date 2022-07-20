The management of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has moved to recover all properties and parcels of land in its various estates that have been taken illegally.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs, FHA, Mr Kenneth Chigelu, on Tuesday in Abuja, saying that the authority will not be deterred in ensuring that all government property taken illegally is recovered in all her estates.

Chigelu said the recovery of the property and lands had started since Senator Gbenga Ashafa, became its Managing Director.

FHA stops fraudulent acquisition of its lands and properties

Chigelu said, ”FHA has started undergoing a process repositioning in all areas of its operations.

“The process has led to the elimination of fraudulent acquisition of lands and property, as was the case in the past.

“The exercise which started from Abuja, FCT and Lagos, South West zone, where the cases are much, has spread to the other zones.’’

Chigelu said the exercise affected Miracle City Church (Ambassador Royal Ministries) as it had no valid title on the 15,000sq meters of land it was claiming.

He said the Church had no approved building plan, and neither could it boast of receipts of payment or genuine survey plans.

He added, “Federal Housing Authority as a government agency, has legitimately laid down procedures for land allocation. The Church has no evidence of any of these processes.

“FHA as a responsible government agency, statutorily has the responsibility of embarking on Development Control measures in her estates.

“These include serving of Stop Work orders to control contraventions and illegal developments.’’

Chigelu said that the Church should make public its valid land allocation papers, approved building plan, and evidence of the land to enable the Authority to review its status in FHA Estate.

What you should know

There has been an upsurge in real estate scams across the country, especially in Lagos state in recent times, especially with the boom in the property market.

The FHA had in a related development, earlier in May 2022 raised an alarm over the activities of fraudsters who are illegally and fraudulently advertising land in Festac Town, Lagos for sale.

The authority pointed out that some fraudsters advertise the property at Festac Town with the intention to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.